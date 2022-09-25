icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 21:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky admits he doesn’t think Putin is bluffing

The Ukrainian president, like the leaders of the EU, believes that the Russian leader’s nuclear warning should be taken seriously
Zelensky admits he doesn’t think Putin is bluffing
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen to Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a press conference after a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on December 9, 2019. © AFP / CHARLES PLATIAU;  POOL

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told CBS News on Sunday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons. Putin earlier said that Russia would use “all the means available to us” to defend Russian territory.

“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff,” Zelensky told CBS host Margaret Brennan. “Now, it could be a reality.” 

Putin himself said on Wednesday that he was “not bluffing” when he warned that Russia would consider defending its land with “various weapons of destruction.” That land could soon include the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, where referendums are currently being held on joining the Russian Federation.

Western leaders are taking Putin at his word. "When people say it is not a bluff, you have to take them seriously," the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Saturday. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS earlier on Sunday that Washington has told Moscow that “any use of nuclear weapons will be met with catastrophic consequences for Russia.”'

US threatens Russia with ‘catastrophic consequences’
Read more
US threatens Russia with ‘catastrophic consequences’

Zelensky also told Brennan that Ukraine considers the Russian occupation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant “nuclear blackmail,” despite Ukrainian forces repeatedly shelling the facility in recent months. Ukrainian forces bombed the plant again last week in an attempt to “create the threat of a man-made disaster,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Despite Russia’s recent mobilization of 300,000 more troops and the likelihood of four new territories falling under Russia’s nuclear protection in the near future, Zelensky insisted that Putin “knows that he’s losing the war.” Nevertheless, the Ukrainian president told CBS that his government needs billions more dollars, more weapons, and more sanctions on Russia to continue the fight.

“We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue,” he said, referring to Putin.

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies