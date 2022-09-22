icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 16:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin calls media claims about mobilization size ‘a lie’

A report suggesting that Russia could draft 1 million people is not true, the Kremlin spokesman has said
Kremlin calls media claims about mobilization size ‘a lie’
©  Getty Images / Mlenny

A media report claiming that the partial mobilization decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday allows for one million people to be called up for military service has been dismissed by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“This is a lie,” Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Novaya Gazeta Europe, a Russian-language newspaper based in the EU, claimed that the figure was provided in an unpublished clause in the decree. The paper cited an unnamed source in the Russian presidential administration, but said it failed to obtain documentary evidence to confirm the claims.

On Wednesday, Peskov said that the secret clause, No.7, which was not made public, relates to the personnel numbers to be enlisted and is for “internal use only.” No further details were provided.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu previously stated that the mobilization would involve around 300,000 reservists, or just over 1% of Russia’s full mobilization potential.

READ MORE: Kremlin comments on secret clause in partial mobilization decree

Putin announced the partial military mobilization early Wednesday, saying the Defense Ministry had recommended that military reservists be brought into active service amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and Donbass. Shoigu explained that additional troops are required to control the 1,000km-long contact line between Ukrainian forces and the Russian-held areas.

Novaya Gazeta Europe was established by former staff members of Novaya Gazeta – one of the oldest liberal papers in Russia. In mid-September, the country’s Supreme Court revoked its license for violating regulations.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies