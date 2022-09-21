icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 14:23
Kremlin comments on secret clause in partial mobilization decree

Presidential press Secretary Dmitry Peskov would only say that the unpublished section relates to personnel numbers
A young man leaves a military enlistment office in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Details of an unpublished clause contained in the decree on partial mobilization are for “internal use” only, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

He added that the information contained in the section relates to the number of personnel to be called up, but did not elaborate any further.

Partial mobilization in Russia was announced by President Vladimir Putin during a televised address earlier on Wednesday, and the relevant decree was later published online. The document consisted of ten clauses, but one of them – No.7 – was not disclosed.

“It’s for internal use, and that’s why I can’t reveal it,” Peskov said after being asked to comment on the matter.

“The only thing I can tell you… is that Sergey Shoigu in his interview spoke about 300,000 people, [who are to be mobilized.] The talk is about 300,000 people. And, as the defense minister clarified, they won’t be recruited simultaneously,” he pointed out.

Journalists at a press conference also reminded Peskov about a comment he made last week, when he stated that mobilization in the country was not on the agenda.

“I was asked about full mobilization back then and it’s not on the agenda at the moment,” he replied.

As for the reasons for the current partial call to arms, the spokesman noted that Putin explained in his address that Russia is “now confronted with the military potential of NATO and a number of other unfriendly countries” in Ukraine.

Under the presidential decree, partial mobilization was announced in Russia from September 21, with those recruited under it to have the status of contract soldiers.

Shoigu earlier explained that additional troops were required to control the 1,000km-long contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-held areas. The 300,000 reservists to be called up represent just over 1.1% of the country’s mobilization potential, according to the defense minister.

