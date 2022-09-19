icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Sep, 2022 12:49
Kiev’s war crime claim is a lie – Moscow

The Russian president’s spokesman denies allegations by Kiev that Russian troops committed atrocities in northeast Ukraine
Kiev’s war crime claim is a lie – Moscow
Forensic technicians operate at the site of a mass grave in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, eastern Ukraine on September 18, 2022. ©  Juan BARRETO / AFP

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has rejected Ukraine’s claim that Russian troops committed war crimes in parts of the Kharkov region recently reclaimed by Kiev.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Peskov said: “It’s the same scenario as in Bucha. It all goes according to one scenario. It’s a lie,” while pledging that Moscow “will of course defend the truth in this whole story.

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky compared the scenes witnessed by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region to a “bloody soap opera after Bucha.

The Ukrainian authorities, as well as Western governments and human rights groups, accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in the town of Bucha near Kiev in early April – something Moscow has vehemently denied.

Moscow clarifies 'red line' for US

Zelensky said that “as of today, there are 450 dead people” recovered from mass burial sites in the city of Izium, which was retaken by the Ukrainian military earlier this month.

The president went on to claim that “there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories.

When asked whether Kiev can prove its claim of war crimes committed by Russian forces, Zelensky said: “there is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international.

Also on Friday, Oleg Sinegubov, governor of the Kharkov region, told journalists that some of the bodies exhumed in Izyum had their hands tied behind their backs.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a briefing that the mass burial site uncovered in northeast Ukraine is “part, horrifically, of a continuum, an ongoing story.

The US diplomat also stressed the need for Ukraine and its partners to “build the evidence and document the atrocities that have been committed,” as “in many instances, these amount to war crimes.

