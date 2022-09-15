icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2022 06:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Proposal for ‘Georgian referendum on war’ explained

The MP who suggested putting the idea of war with Russia to a vote said his comments were sarcastic 
Proposal for ‘Georgian referendum on war’ explained
FILE PHOTO. Soldiers at the Vaziani Military Base in Tbilisi, Georgia. ©  Georgian Presidency Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A senior Georgian MP who suggested holding a referendum to confirm whether the people want the country to go to war with Russia says he put forward the idea in jest. 

“There was sarcasm and some irony in the statement,” Irakli Kobakhidze, who leads the parliamentary faction of the Georgian Dream party, said in a TV interview on Wednesday evening. The party is part of the ruling coalition.

The proposal to hold a referendum on war came earlier this week, when the MP dismissed calls by Ukrainian officials, including the chair of the Ukrainian National Security Council, who suggested that Tbilisi could seize the moment and open a “second front” against Moscow.

Russia and Georgia were engaged in a brief armed conflict in August 2008, after then-President Mikhail Saakashvili sent troops to capture South Ossetia, a part of Georgia that had split from it in a bloody war in the 1990s. Russian peacekeepers stationed there to prevent potential hostilities were among the first people killed by the advancing Georgians.

Georgians could be asked if they want war with Russia
Read more
Georgians could be asked if they want war with Russia

Moscow retaliated and crushed the Georgian Army. It has since recognized South Ossetia, as well as Abkhazia, another breakaway region, as independent states and pledged its military protection to them. Tbilisi considers the regions to be occupied by Russia.

Officials in Kiev argued that Georgia is now in a position to capture land it claims as its own while Russia is engaged in the military operation in Ukraine. Kobakhidze said the government has no intention to fight Russia, but the issue could be put to a general vote.

In an interview with Rustavi2 TV, the MP said that opinion polls and studies have backed the government’s position that the people do not want to renew hostilities with Russia. This could change under certain circumstances, Kobakhidze added, but at the moment, Georgians realize that a war with Russia would pit them against people in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, making the conflict fratricidal.

“We must not allow any war in which Georgians and Abkhazians and Georgians and Ossetians would face each other with weapons in their hands again,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies