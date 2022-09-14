icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 03:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Kazakhstan to rename its capital again

President Tokayev changes mind just three years after Astana was rechristened Nur-Sultan in honor of a former leader
Kazakhstan to rename its capital again
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Sergei Grits

Kazakhstan is set to rename its capital city yet again, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declaring that he supports the idea of Nur-Sultan reclaiming its former name of Astana. The move, announced by the presidential spokesperson in a Facebook post on Tuesday, will reverse one of Tokayev’s first decisions after taking office in 2019 following the decades-long rule of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The renaming initiative was included into a constitutional reforms package following a push launched earlier this month by lawmakers, who argued it would be “wrong” to name the city after a still-living person and that “the people have also not accepted the new name of the capital.” 

The country’s capital has seen multiple name changes in the past century, and has even been relocated on more than one occasion. Astana was once known as Akmolinsk in imperial Russia, was renamed to Tselinograd during the Soviet era, and then to Akmola when Kazakhstan got its independence in the 1990s, only taking its present name in 1997.

Kazakhstan may rename its capital again READ MORE: Kazakhstan may rename its capital again

The parliamentary initiative also comes after violent unrest earlier this year, triggered by a sharp spike in fuel prices following the end of a state-enforced price cap as well as discontentment over alleged corruption. Days of protests, rioting and clashes with security forces resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests – with Russian-led peace-keepers brought in to quell the violence at one point – but ultimately prompted a number of constitutional and economic reforms by the government.

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies