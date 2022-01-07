 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2022 21:09
HomeRussia & FSU

What are Russian peacekeepers doing in Kazakhstan?

Five CSTO allies sent peacekeeping forces at Kazakhstan’s request as it deals with mass unrest
What are Russian peacekeepers doing in Kazakhstan?
Tajik servicemen, who are part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping force, depart to Kazakhstan from Ayni Air Force Base in Tajikistan on January 7, 2021. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Handout

A peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been deployed to Kazakhstan as the nation struggles to control street violence. Here are the goals and the scope of the multinational mission.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy
Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy FEATURE
‘Worse than the Civil war’: how fixation on Capitol riot makes America ignore its other major problem
‘Worse than the Civil war’: how fixation on Capitol riot makes America ignore its other major problem FEATURE
‘Nationalists are on the rise’: How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can’t stay silent
‘Nationalists are on the rise’: How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can’t stay silent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies