icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 22:19
HomeRussia & FSU

White House warns of ‘Putin’s military potential’

National Security Council spokesman Kirby urges caution amid glee over Ukraine developments
White House warns of ‘Putin’s military potential’
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington © AP / Evan Vucci

While himself enthusiastic about the reported advancements by the Ukrainian military in Kharkov Region, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday urged reporters not to lose sight of Russia’s military potential.

“They clearly still have a military capable of inflicting great damage and casualties,” Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon. For all the problems the Russians may have faced in Ukraine, their military is “still very large and very powerful” and Russian President Vladimir Putin “still has an awful lot of military capacity left at his disposal, not just to be used in Ukraine, but potentially elsewhere.”

Ukrainian forces moved into areas north and east of Kharkov last week, with President Vladimir Zelensky claiming gains of 2,000 square kilometers. Moscow claimed the Russian troops that previously held the strategically important city of Izyum were “redeployed.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna told France 24 on Tuesday that the Kharkov operation was a “turning point” not just of the fighting since February, but of “the war that started in the spring of 2014,” referring to Kiev’s efforts to suppress the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the aftermath of the US-backed coup.

Ukraine and US increased intel-sharing prior to counteroffensive – NYT
Read more
Ukraine and US increased intel-sharing prior to counteroffensive – NYT

Earlier in the day, appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, Kirby expressed confidence that Kiev could maintain the pace of operations, noting that “they’ve planned this counteroffensive pretty carefully.”

According to the New York Times, British and US military officials worked together with Ukraine’s general staff to plan the counterattack. The new US defense attache in Kiev, Brigadier-General Garrick Harmon, “began having daily sessions with Ukraine’s top officers” in the run-up to the counteroffensive, the paper reported on Tuesday. 

“We did do some modeling and some tabletop exercises,” Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told the Times in a telephone interview. “That set of exercises suggested that certain avenues for a counteroffensive were likely to be more successful than others. We provided that advice, and then the Ukrainians internalized that and made their own decision.”

The US also provided Ukraine with intelligence about Russian positions, pointing out the front in the northeast was weaker than in the south, Kahl said. Kiev’s major offensive in the south, aiming for Kherson, has not seen significant progress.



Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies