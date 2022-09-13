icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 15:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Baltic country’s ‘embassy’ starts working in Taiwan

The announcement came as China accused Lithuania of violating its sovereignty
Baltic country’s ‘embassy’ starts working in Taiwan
Paulius Lukauskas gives a speech during a Taiwan-Lithuania Business Day event in Taipei on September 12, 2022 ©  I-HWA CHENG / AFP

Lithuania’s new representative office in Taipei has started functioning, the head of the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry’s European affairs department confirmed on Tuesday. The opening of Taiwan's office in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius last year prompted outrage from China, which considers the island as a part of its territory.

A recent visit of a large Lithuanian delegation to Taiwan, soon after the controversial visit of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, led to further deterioration of its relations with China, but nonetheless Vilnius proceeded with its plan to open an office in Taipei.

“Mr Paulius Lukauskas, the first representative of Lithuania in Taiwan, successfully arrived in Taiwan in early September,” Remus Li-Kuo Chen, head of the European Affairs department at Taiwan’s foreign ministry, said.

On Monday, Lukauskas formally applied for accreditation, and therefore the new Lithuanian office is “basically” now operating, Chen explained.

However, he said, the office is still in the process of installing the equipment and conducting necessary “preparatory work” prior to an opening.

On Monday, during his visit to the island, Lithuania’s Vice Minister of Economy and Investment Karolis Zemaitis said that the representative office will open as soon as possible. Admitting that he is unsure if all the necessary preparations can be completed before the end of his visit on Friday, Zemaitis stressed that “the most important point is that the representative is already physically here and working.”

China sets condition for resuming talks with US READ MORE: China sets condition for resuming talks with US

Last year’s opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Lithuania led China to downgrade its diplomatic ties with the Baltic country to the level of chargé d’affaires.

In August, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin described a visit of the Lithuanian delegation to Taipei as “a deliberate violation of [China’s] sovereignty and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs,” and threatened a stern response.

After Beijing imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute who headed the delegation, Lithuania’s foreign ministry issued a formal protest to China.

The exchange came shortly after the US House Speaker traveled to the island on August 2, a move that sparked a fierce reaction from Beijing. China considers visits by high-ranking foreign officials as violations of the ‘One China’ policy enshrined in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, as well as a number of official statements.

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies