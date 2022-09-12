icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Sep, 2022 12:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Huge Ukrainian ammunition stockpile destroyed – Moscow

A strike has eliminated 45,000 tons of ammunition in southern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed
Huge Ukrainian ammunition stockpile destroyed – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Servicemen of pro-Russian forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system in the course of Russia's military operation, in Ukraine. © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

Russian forces have taken out a large ammunition depot in southern Ukraine as they continue to conduct “high-precision strikes” on Kiev’s forces, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday.

According to the ministry, the strike eliminated a depot storing 45,000 tons of ammunition near the town of Voznesensk in Nikolaev region. The statement also claimed Kiev’s losses as “more than 300 Ukrainian service members killed and up to 1,000 wounded” in the last 24 hours in this area.

The Defense Ministry stated that its forces had also targeted Kiev’s military in the Kharkov region, where Moscow’s troops recently retreated from a number of settlements to regroup, amid a Ukrainian offensive. According to the statement, Russia conducted a strike on the nationalist unit Kraken, the 113rd Brigade of Territorial Defense and the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, killing up to 250 service members and eliminating more than 20 military vehicles.

Kremlin responds to question on Russian troops ‘regrouping’
Read more
Kremlin responds to question on Russian troops ‘regrouping’

Russia has been repeatedly targeting Ukrainian ammunition depots since launching its military offensive on February 24, in an effort to destroy Western-supplied weapons and ammunition, as well as to reduce Kiev’s overall military capabilities.

The new attacks come on the heels of an apparent advance of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region, with the nation’s president Vladimir Zelensky touting on Saturday the “liberation” of “2,000 [square] kilometers of our territory.” At the same time, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Kiev’s five-day offensive both in the east and in the south of the country has cost it more than 12,000 casualties.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
Ferocity of animosity? B.K. Sharma, director of the United Service Institution of India and Valdai Club expert
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies