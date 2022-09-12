Czech president explains why Prague can't mediate between Moscow and Kiev

Milos Zeman says his country is an “interested party” in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that is why it can’t propose negotiations

The Czech Republic can’t propose peace talks between Russia and Ukraine because it is a “participating country” in their conflict, its President Milos Zeman explained in an interview on Sunday.

Zeman noted that there are other countries that would be better placed to direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. “Countries like China, Israel, Turkey could all be considered. They have a balanced position and will not be taken as biased by any party,” he explained.



Since Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine in late February, the Czech Republic has been a fervent supporter of the government in Kiev and has backed all the EU sanctions imposed on Moscow. It’s also been one of the top military donors to the Ukrainian army.

However, Prague’s stance has contributed to soaring energy prices and inflation back home. This led tens of thousands to attend anti-government demonstrations earlier this month, demanding that Czech authorities take a neutral stance in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and secure direct contracts with natural gas suppliers, including Russia.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala dismissed the protesters' demands, implying that the demonstrations were being stoked by the Kremlin.

“The protest on Wenceslas Square was called by forces that are pro-Russian, are close to extreme positions and are against the interests of the Czech Republic,” said Fiala, adding that “It is clear that Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns are present on our territory and some people simply listen to them.”

Meanwhile, Russia has insisted that it remains open to negotiations with Ukraine and has urged Kiev to come to the table sooner rather than later, noting that the longer the conflict drags on the harder it would be for the two sides to come to terms.

Kiev, on the other hand, has stated that it will only resume peace talks after it gains a “more favorable” negotiating position by recapturing territories.