icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 16:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Polar bear with gunshot wounds arrives in Moscow

The predator was airlifted from Siberia to the city’s zoo in a rescue operation
Polar bear with gunshot wounds arrives in Moscow
©  Telegram/radionovasg

A female polar bear discovered with multiple gunshot wounds has been delivered to the Moscow Zoo for treatment and is now feeling fine, the head of Russia’s environmental watchdog, Svetlana Radionova, said on Tuesday.

“The polar bear is alive! She is feeling fine after the flight. We hope the animal will recover,” Radionova wrote on Telegram.

The injured animal was spotted on Dikson Island in Krasnoyarsk Region on Monday. According to local worker Dmitry Kalashnikov, the incident occurred on September 3. The bear got too close to a man who fired his gun in self-defense. 

According to Radionova, the wounded animal was sedated and airlifted by helicopter from the village to an airport in Norilsk. Veterinarians in Moscow examined the animal and found multiple gunshot wounds, presumably from homemade buckshot. The polar bear is currently being treated with antibiotics and painkillers, and is being prepared for surgery. 

This is the second time a polar bear has approached people in Dikson in the past two months. In late July, a polar bear that had a metal can stuck in its mouth was rescued from near death by Moscow veterinarians. The can was successfully removed and the animal was released into the wild.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies