icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 11:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Goal of Russia-hosted multinational drills revealed

The Vostok 2022 exercise is training troops for deployment as part of a coalition force capable of protecting regional peace
Goal of Russia-hosted multinational drills revealed
Soldiers attend strategic military exercise "Vostok-2022" (East) in Moscow, Russia on September 01, 2022. ©  Russian Defense Ministry

The main objective of the Russia-hosted international Vostok 2022 exercise is to prepare the participating nations for deploying troops in a possible regional peacekeeping operation, a top Russian general has said. The war games involved over 50,000 servicemen, including more than 2,000 visiting troops.

A total of 15 nations are taking part in the drills, which are being held between September 1 and 7 in Russia’s Far East. The exercise includes general staff training for military commanders and maneuvers in the field for troops. Nine of the foreign participants have sent soldiers to train alongside the Russian forces.

The main goal of the high-profile event is “to create a coalition force that would plan and implement a special military operation aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region,” Major General Vladimir Omelyanovich said on Tuesday, according to a video released by Zvezda TV, the official media outlet of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Gen. Omelyanovich, who served as the head of the general staff of the coalition force, complimented all members for doing their jobs in a timely and professional manner.

“Despite quite difficult weather conditions, all military contingents taking part in the strategic exercise acted laudably and completed their tasks in full,” the senior official told journalists against the backdrop of a downpour of cold rain.

Vostok 2022 is part of a series of exercises that the Russian military stages each year in various parts of the country.

This year’s event involved a large number of foreign participants. The guest list included Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria, Myanmar, and Tajikistan. Myanmar was added to the list after the exercise was launched last week.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies