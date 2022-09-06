WATCH Kalibr missile hitting ship at 300km during large-scale drills in Russia

The challenging training exercise took place in the country's Far East

A Kalibr cruise missile has hit a floating target at a distance of over 300km, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, calling the achievement a first for the Russian navy.

According to the ministry, the missile was fired from the Gremyashchiy, a multipurpose corvette and the lead ship of its class. It traveled a complex path to avoid natural obstacles while staying at a low altitude before hitting the target in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Russian military released footage of the exercise, including the moment the missile hit the decommissioned ship that was used as a target.

The live-fire exercise was part of the Vostok 2022 multinational military drill currently underway in the Russian Far East. Last week, the Gremyashchiy took part in joint maneuvers with warships from China. The two nations also trained in anti-submarine warfare in the Sea of Japan.

The Kalibr is the workhorse missile system for the Russian Navy. It can be launched from submarines or ships and is normally used to hit ground targets, but some types have guidance systems designed for attacking enemy vessels.

Targets in the sea tend to drift and are harder to hit from a longer distance. The Russian military previously reported successful Kalibr strikes on naval targets at more modest ranges.