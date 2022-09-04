icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2022 11:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow speaks out on Putin’s G20 trip

The Kremlin says all factors will be taken into account when deciding whether the Russian leader will participate in the event
Moscow speaks out on Putin’s G20 trip
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin © AFP / Gavriil Grigorov

Multiple factors, including security, will decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Indonesia for the G20 summit in November, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo insisted last month that both Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had promised him that they would personally attend the gathering of leaders from the world’s biggest economies, which will be held on the resort island of Bali.

However, Peskov clarified on Sunday that the Kremlin had yet to make a decision regarding Putin’s attendance at the summit in two-and-a-half months’ time.

The spokesman was asked by Rossiya 1 channel if it could be dangerous for the Russian leader to travel to Indonesia in light of the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, in which the West has overwhelmingly supported the Ukrainian side.

“In deciding on the format of our participation... all factors will be taken into account, including security factors, of course,” he replied.

Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit – host
Read more
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit – host

However, Peskov confirmed that “there is an invitation at the highest level [for Putin to attend], for which we are grateful to the host country of the upcoming summit.”

Moscow confirmed Putin’s participation in the summit in Bali in July, but said it wasn’t yet clear whether he would attend in person or via video link.

If Widodo’s claims are confirmed, the summit in Bali would be the first time that Putin, Xi and US President Joe Biden had met face-to-face since the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in late February.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has also been invited to the event by Indonesia, despite his country not being in the G20.

Biden and some other Western politicians earlier called for Putin to be banned from the summit, but Widodo has resisted this pressure and insisted that the Russian leader must come to Bali.

Top stories

RT Features

A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
A UN mission is currently inspecting Europe's largest nuclear plant, can their presence prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies