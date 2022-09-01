icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Sep, 2022 08:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian oil giant executive killed by falling from window

The Lukoil vice president was in a Moscow hospital for treatment when the incident happened
Russian oil giant executive killed by falling from window
FILE PHOTO. Ravil Maganov in 2015 © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Ravil Maganov, the vice president and chair of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died in a falling incident in Moscow.

Several Russian media outlets reported on Thursday morning that the top executive fell from the window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, a top-notch medical facility that serves senior Russian officials and other elite clients. 

The hospital later confirmed the news, saying that law enforcement was on the scene to investigate the incident.

Maganov was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial reports said he died after falling from the sixth floor of the building. There is speculation that the 67-year-old may have taken his own life after receiving bad news about his condition.

Maganov spent his entire career in the oil business. He joined Lukoil in 1993, focusing on issues connected with the exploration of new reserves and extraction operations.

His brother, Nail Maganov, is also a prominent executive, serving as the director general and board chair of Tatneft.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies