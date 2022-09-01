Russian oil giant executive killed by falling from window

The Lukoil vice president was in a Moscow hospital for treatment when the incident happened

Ravil Maganov, the vice president and chair of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died in a falling incident in Moscow.

Several Russian media outlets reported on Thursday morning that the top executive fell from the window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, a top-notch medical facility that serves senior Russian officials and other elite clients.

The hospital later confirmed the news, saying that law enforcement was on the scene to investigate the incident.

Maganov was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial reports said he died after falling from the sixth floor of the building. There is speculation that the 67-year-old may have taken his own life after receiving bad news about his condition.

Maganov spent his entire career in the oil business. He joined Lukoil in 1993, focusing on issues connected with the exploration of new reserves and extraction operations.

His brother, Nail Maganov, is also a prominent executive, serving as the director general and board chair of Tatneft.