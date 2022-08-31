icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022
EU fails to agree on visa ban for Russians – Hungary

Many member states refused to bar ordinary Russians from visiting Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks to journalists in Prague, Czech Republic, August 30, 2022. © Michal Cizek / AFP

There was “no consensus” among EU member states on the proposed full ban for Russian tourists, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday, as quoted by a journalist from news agency MTI.

Szijjarto’s statement was made as EU foreign ministers have gathered for an informal meeting in Prague to discuss a further response to the Ukraine conflict.

Several EU member states have already stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens, while several Central and Eastern European countries have lobbied for a bloc-wide ban, arguing that it is unfair to allow Russian tourists to visit the EU as usual while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Some, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, have said that tourists from Russia pose a security risk, and suggested that barring them from entering the EU would put additional pressure on the Kremlin.

Others, such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, have opposed a full visa ban, insisting that the bloc should not close its doors to ordinary Russians, especially if they disagree with the Kremlin’s policies regarding Ukraine.

