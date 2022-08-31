icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 11:48
HomeWorld News

EU member opposes endless sanctions against Russia

Luxembourg says the bloc’s leaders should consider a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
EU member opposes endless sanctions against Russia
Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn speaks to the media before the beginning of the Informal Meeting of European Union foreign affairs ministers. © Tomas Tkacik / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The EU cannot just keep introducing sanction after sanction against Russia, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said during an informal summit of the bloc’s foreign affairs ministers in Prague on Wednesday.

He noted that sooner or later the EU would have to return to diplomacy, although he admitted that the time for that had yet to come.

“We are trying to make sure that the already adopted [sanctions] are implemented. You cannot constantly [impose] sanctions, sanctions, sanctions. At some point, you need to think about how we can get back on the path of diplomacy. I know that this is not on the table right now,” the minister said.

He added that the EU would eventually have to find a way to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting how sanctions against Moscow are hurting the bloc itself. He pointed to the fact that Russia’s energy giant Gazprom has halted gas deliveries to France and that Germany has “a huge problem.”

On Tuesday, the Russian energy giant cut off gas supplies to French utilities company Engie after it failed to pay for July gas deliveries in full. On Wednesday, Gazprom suspended the flow of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany, for three days due to maintenance.

Kremlin vows response if EU enacts visa ban for Russians
Read more
Kremlin vows response if EU enacts visa ban for Russians

The minister’s statements come as Luxembourg, along with countries such as Austria, France and Germany, have taken a stance against introducing a blanket visa ban for all Russian citizens, which had been proposed by a number of EU states, such as Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

Asselborn has argued that such a measure would create “a new iron curtain in Europe” and insisted that ordinary Russian citizens must not be targeted by EU sanctions. “We all agreed from the start that this was Putin’s war,” he said.

The issue of restricting travel for Russian citizens had become the key topic of the Prague summit, while Moscow has called such “irrational” actions as being against the interests of EU member states. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has vowed that Moscow would retaliate against any such measures in a way that protects Russian citizens.

“Brussels and individual European governments have repeatedly shown an absolute lack of sense … when it comes to anti-Russian impulses,” Peskov said on Tuesday, noting that EU policies directed against Russia tended to benefit the US at the expense of their own people.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies