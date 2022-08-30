icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 13:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin vows response if EU enacts visa ban for Russians

Moscow says it doesn't rule out that the bloc will resort to such a measure
Kremlin vows response if EU enacts visa ban for Russians
© Getty Images / Vasil Nanev / EyeEm

The EU is “irrational” enough to act against its own interests and impose visa restrictions against Russian nationals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. If it does, Russia will retaliate in a way that protects its citizens, he added.

Speaking to journalists about the proposed EU restrictions on Tuesday, Peskov said the Russian government believed it to be within the realm of possibility that such a policy would be introduced.

“Brussels and individual European governments have repeatedly shown an absolute lack of sense … when it comes to anti-Russian impulses,” Peskov said. He remarked that EU policies directed against Russia tended to benefit the US at the expense of their own people.

Moscow has been monitoring media reports indicating that some visa restrictions may be negotiated this week during an EU ministerial meeting in Prague. If a policy change comes out of the gathering, it cannot be left without a response by Moscow, the spokesman said.

EU states oppose full Russian visa ban – Politico
Read more
EU states oppose full Russian visa ban – Politico

“We will retaliate in a way that best serves our interests and the interests of our citizens,” Peskov assured, adding that the exact response can only be formulated if and when the EU acts.

Ukraine and its most hardline EU supporters have been calling for an almost full ban on visa issuance to Russian citizens, with exceptions only on humanitarian grounds. The measure is touted as a proportionate response to Russia’s attack against Ukraine and the failure of its people to oppose their government’s policies. Some nations, such as Estonia, have claimed that banning Russian visitors was necessary for national security.

However, countries such as Germany and France are reportedly advocating to other members of the bloc to take a less restrictive approach, arguing that a collective punishment of the Russian people would only alienate them from the West and boost domestic support of the country’s government.

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies