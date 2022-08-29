icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Second suspect identified in Dugina assassination

The Ukrainian citizen presumably left Russia the day before the murder
Screenshot from an FSB video allegedly showing Bogdan Tsiganenko as he receives a package with fake car plates.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified a Ukrainian man, named Bogdan Tsiganenko, as an accomplice in the plot to murder Russian journalist and political activist Darya Dugina.

The daughter of the well-known philosopher and ‘Eurasia’ advocate Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a Moscow car bombing earlier this month.

Tsiganenko allegedly helped the primary suspect, Natalya Vovk, obtain a fake Kazakhstani passport and assemble an improvised explosive device, which she later used in the crime, according to the statement.

The suspected 42-year-old bombmaker entered Russia from Estonia in late June and left a day before the bomb attack on August 20, the FSB said on Monday. The IED was made at a rented garage, the agency added. The FSB believes that the two acted together as members of a “Ukrainian sabotage-terrorist group.”

The agency released images and footage said to show Tsiganenko traveling with Vovk in her car, receiving falsified car plates for the vehicle, and entering and leaving Russia.

The statement also provided new details about the assassination itself. The FSB released footage showing Vovk surveilling Dugina at a parking lot of the family festival where she presumably planted the bomb. The Ukrainian woman followed her target in her car and set off the explosion, which killed Dugina on the spot, according to the FSB.

READ MORE: Dugin names target of attack that killed his daughter

Dugina was a vocal critic of the government in Kiev and a supporter of Russia’s military action in Ukraine. She was also the daughter of controversial philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, who Western media has long described as a secret influencer of Russian foreign policy.

After Vovk was identified as the primary suspect in the case, Russia accused Ukraine of masterminding the assassination. Kiev has denied any involvement.

Vovk managed to leave Russia after killing Dugina, crossing into Estonia, according to the FSB.

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious 'Russian soul'
FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
FEATURE

