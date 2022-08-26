icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Artillery hits Zaporozhye nuclear dump
26 Aug, 2022 14:08
Ukraine receives hundreds of shell-dropping drones – media

The package was described as a gift from Taiwan by German newspaper Bild
Ukraine receives hundreds of shell-dropping drones – media
The DronesVision Revolver 860. Screenshot from product ad material. © dronesvision.com

Ukraine received a gift of 800 drones to mark its independence day this week, which are designed to fly over targets and drop mortar shells on them, German tabloid Bild has reported.

The present came from Taiwan, the newspaper said on its Russian-language social media on Thursday. The claim was widely repeated in Ukrainian media.

The drones are made by the Taiwan-based firm DronesVision, which also makes anti-drone equipment. The Revolver model is a quadcopter design that carries a package of eight 60mm mortar shells weighing over 10kg, which can be released by the operator, according to the producer. The package looks like the rotating barrel of a revolver, giving the weapon its name.

This kind of delivery system was developed and widely used by militant groups in Syria, who modified commercial drones to drop explosives. Some Ukrainian troops and their opponents from the Russia-allied militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics militarized simple drones in the same way amid the ongoing conflict.

