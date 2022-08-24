icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 08:30
Ukraine uses scorched earth tactics – Moscow

Kiev’s troops are acting “like terrorists”, according to Russian Defense Minister Shoigu
Ukraine uses scorched earth tactics – Moscow
An interior of a residential building destroyed by the shelling, in Gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Ukrainian troops are trying to inflict maximum damage to civilian infrastructure as well as targetting civilians who reside in the areas where they are fighting Russian forces, Moscow's top Defense official has claimed.

Minister Sergey Shoigu warned, on Wednessay, that Ukrainian military units “are using scorched earth tactics, grossly violate international norms, act like terrorists."

“They use residential areas, schools, kindergartens as firing positions, deploy tanks and artillery guns there, using the population as a human shield," he added.

He went on to accuse Kiev of remotely mining frontline communities with anti-personnel mines, claiming it is evidence that Ukraine intends “to inflict maximum damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Shoigu was speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a regional security group that includes several post-Soviet states, as well as China, India, and Pakistan.

READ MORE: Ukraine will seize Crimea ‘by any means necessary’ – Zelensky

Earlier this month, Amnesty International released a report confirming that its inspectors witnessed Ukrainian troops using civilian sites such as schools and hospitals as military bases. Kiev condemned the document, claiming that the human rights organization was aiding Russia by corroborating these facts.

Amid the backlash, Amnesty’s German branch said it wanted independent experts to review the process that led to the publication.

