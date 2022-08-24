icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2022 07:45
Slow pace of Ukraine operation meant to protect civilians – Moscow

The Russian offensive in the neighboring state is going as planned, Defense Minister Shoigu has said
Slow pace of Ukraine operation meant to protect civilians – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu chairs a meeting of the Defense Ministry Board in Moscow, April 19, 2022. © AP / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

The Russian military campaign in Ukraine is progressing as intended, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said. The relatively slow pace is the result of a conscious decision to protect civilian lives, he stated.

Speaking at an international event on Wednesday, the minister stated that Russia “strictly follows the norms of humanitarian law” in Ukraine, countering claims to the contrary made by Kiev.

“We do everything to avoid casualties among peaceful citizens. Certainly, it slows down the pace of the offensive, but we take this approach consciously,” he added.

Shoigu contrasted Russia’s priorities in Ukraine with those of the US and its allies. The ongoing supplying of weapons to Kiev and other Western policies only prolong the conflict and inflate the human cost, he said.

READ MORE: Ukraine unplugs from Russian power grid

Western nations have accused Russia of launching an unprovoked war of aggression against the neighboring country, and have said their military assistance will continue for “as long as it takes.” Moscow, which believes the operation was necessary to stop NATO’s creeping expansion into Ukraine, says its opponents want to “fight to the last Ukrainian” in order to hurt Russia.

The senior Russian military official was speaking during a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a regional Eurasian security group that counts nations such as China, India, and Pakistan among its members.

