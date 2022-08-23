icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 15:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine praises Polish leader

President Vladimir Zelensky celebrated the two countries’ ‘friendship’ weeks after granting Poles the same rights as Ukrainians
Ukraine praises Polish leader
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine on August 23, 2022. © Getty Images / Alexey Furman

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unveiled the ‘Alley of Courage’ in central Kiev on Tuesday to celebrate supporters of the fight against Russia. Located outside the national parliament, the venue is to be adorned with plaques embedded in the street reminiscent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who visited Kiev to meet Zelensky, took part in the unveiling ceremony, receiving the first plaque at the site. It’s the third time Duda has travelled to Ukraine since the hostilities broke out in late February. 

“The name of President of Poland Andrzej Duda will always be on this alley. It is a symbol of courage, a symbol of friendship, a symbol of support for Ukraine when it is really needed,” Zelensky said during the ceremony.

The Alley will include the names of not only political leaders but other unspecified “partners” from the collective West and elsewhere, who have been assisting the Ukrainian government since the beginning of the conflict, Zelensky added. 

RT
Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky look at the plaque dedicated to Andrzej Duda during their press conference on August 23, 2022 in Kiev, Ukraine. © Getty Images / Alexey Furman

Poland has been among the top supporters of Kiev, having sent hundreds of tanks, long-range artillery systems and other military hardware to prop up Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly warned the collective West against “pumping” Ukraine with weaponry, insisting such aid would only prolong the conflict rather than change its ultimate outcome. 

EU country suggests Nord Stream 2 should be dismantled READ MORE: EU country suggests Nord Stream 2 should be dismantled

Back in July, Kiev passed a bill that guaranteed Poles rights similar to those of Ukraine’s own citizens. Critics warned that such a move could result in the merger of the countries and possibly the dissolution of the Ukrainian state in the future.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies