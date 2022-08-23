icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 08:42
Baltic state demolishes Soviet WWII monument

The city authorities of Riga, Latvia had previously ruled that the Victory Memorial should be torn down
Baltic state demolishes Soviet WWII monument
Construction workers at the monument to the liberators of Latvia from Nazi Germany, August 23, 2022, Riga, Latvia. Source: Zvezdanews Telegram channel ©  zvezdanews

Workers have started removing the monument to the liberators of Latvia from the Nazis, with at least one excavator and a truck already at the site. Earlier, the city council of the capital, Riga decided to demolish the memorial despite protests from some.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Zvezda TV reported that the demolition of the WWII Victory Memorial had already begun, with an excavator removing the stairway leading to sculptures depicting three Soviet soldiers.

READ MORE: Latvia to completely destroy monument to Soviet soldiers

The city authorities earlier refused to grant permission for a protest by the Latvian Russian Union political party, which the organizers had planned to hold on Monday to denounce the removal of the monument.

According to Latvia’s LSM media outlet, officials cited the “opinion of security services,” as well as the fact that the rally would have taken place in an area “currently cordoned off due to the demolition process.

