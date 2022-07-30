icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jul, 2022 15:26
Norway comments on consul’s remarks about Russia

Oslo does not share the diplomat’s offensive stance on Russians and “deeply regrets” the incident, the Foreign Ministry said
Norway’s Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over an incident involving its consul, and said the diplomat’s words do not reflect the country’s attitude towards the Russian people, the ministry said in a statement sent to RT on Saturday.

A video posted by news outlet Mash shows Elisabeth Ellingsen, a Norwegian consul stationed in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, being rude with the staff at a Russian hotel and swearing. “I hate Russians,” Ellingsen says in English. “You know, I’m used to [staying in] clean rooms. I’m from Scandinavia, not some Russian woman.

According to Mash, Russian police are investigating the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deeply regrets this incident. The sentiments expressed in no way reflect Norwegian policy or Norwegian attitudes towards Russia and Russian people,” the ministry said.

It added that “the incident is being handled by the Ministry through the appropriate channels.”

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the Norwegian diplomat for her “hateful” speech, saying that Moscow is now “considering options on how to respond to this outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia.

