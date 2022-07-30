icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jul, 2022
Russia slams Norwegian diplomat for xenophobia

Moscow accused a Norwegian consul of anti-Russian “hatred” after a tirade of hers was caught on video
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a Norwegian consul for a “hateful” tirade after a video emerged allegedly showing her arguing with the staff at a Russian hotel.

The clip – posted by the Russian news outlet Mash – allegedly shows Elisabeth Ellingsen, a Norwegian consul stationed in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, being rude during an argument.

“I hate Russians,” the woman says in English. “You know, I’m used to [staying in] clean rooms. I’m from Scandinavia, not some Russian woman.”

“The Russian Foreign Ministry is now considering options on how to respond to this outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zakharova appeared to suggest Moscow is considering imposing penalties against Ellingsen. “Unless Norway’s Foreign Ministry beats us to it. It would be the right thing to do, she added, apparently expecting an immediate reaction from Oslo. Norway has not commented on the matter.

It was not clear when the video was made. According to Mash, Ellingsen was complaining because she had been told to wait until her room would be ready.

“This is f***ing irritating,” the woman tells the staff at the front desk in a profanity-laden rant. “You’re just f***ing up everything.”

“This hotel is a disgrace, and you people in general [are] also a disgrace,” she adds.

According to Mash, Russian police are investigating the incident.

