Flash floods devastate Russia's Sochi

At least one person died as dramatic videos showed cars being swept along flooded streets

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in southern Russia, triggering flash floods and causing significant property damage. Authorities in the former Winter Olympic host city of Sochi activated an emergency alarm system on Saturday night, warning residents to shelter at home and be ready for possible evacuations.

Emergency sirens were heard across Sochi around 11pm local time, as the storms battering the area for a second day intensified, causing more flooding and chaos.

Multiple videos shared online have shown the extent of the calamity, with one clip captured by a family showing them trapped inside a half-flooded vehicle as it's swept along a major street.

Further down the road, a number of people were trapped inside a bus, as rescue services rushed to help them and others were caught off-guard in the open.

At least one woman is believed to have died, apparently wedged between a taxi cab and a street railing, with one disturbing video showing rescuers carrying away her unresponsive body.

Emergency service crews spent Saturday dealing with the consequences of a similar storm on Friday night, warning that the worst was likely yet to come. Authorities strongly advised Sochi residents to avoid staying in the streets or using personal vehicles.

As flood waters slowly receded by around 1am Sunday, witnesses started sharing videos of the aftermath, depicting numerous destroyed cars as well as damaged roads and sidewalks.