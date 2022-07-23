icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2022 22:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Flash floods devastate Russia's Sochi

At least one person died as dramatic videos showed cars being swept along flooded streets
Flash floods devastate Russia's Sochi
©  Telegram / rian_ru

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in southern Russia, triggering flash floods and causing significant property damage. Authorities in the former Winter Olympic host city of Sochi activated an emergency alarm system on Saturday night, warning residents to shelter at home and be ready for possible evacuations.

Emergency sirens were heard across Sochi around 11pm local time, as the storms battering the area for a second day intensified, causing more flooding and chaos.

Multiple videos shared online have shown the extent of the calamity, with one clip captured by a family showing them trapped inside a half-flooded vehicle as it's swept along a major street.

Further down the road, a number of people were trapped inside a bus, as rescue services rushed to help them and others were caught off-guard in the open.

At least one woman is believed to have died, apparently wedged between a taxi cab and a street railing, with one disturbing video showing rescuers carrying away her unresponsive body.

Emergency service crews spent Saturday dealing with the consequences of a similar storm on Friday night, warning that the worst was likely yet to come. Authorities strongly advised Sochi residents to avoid staying in the streets or using personal vehicles.

As flood waters slowly receded by around 1am Sunday, witnesses started sharing videos of the aftermath, depicting numerous destroyed cars as well as damaged roads and sidewalks.

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reality of sensuality? Giorgio Tricarico, author of ‘Lost Goddesses: A Kaleidoscope on Porn’
0:00
29:42
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies