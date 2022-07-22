icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 18:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia warns about dangers to the Arctic

Western boycott of the Arctic Council has stalled work on environmental protection and climate change
Russia warns about dangers to the Arctic
© Getty Images / Paul Souders

A “security spillover” from worsening relations between the collective West and Russia has put on ice many initiatives vital to the environment and wellbeing of native populations in the Arctic, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Friday. However, Russia still hopes that the Arctic Council will resume normal operations in the near future.

Russia currently chairs the council, an inter-governmental forum established in 1996 to address the issues of the northern polar region. In early March, however, all of its other members – the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – suspended their participation, citing the conflict in Ukraine.

“A so-called security-spillover has occurred in the Arctic, when some issue, conflict or event that lies outside the geographic boundaries of the region has a negative effect at the local level,” said Nikolay Korchunov, a special envoy at the Russian Foreign Ministry and Moscow’s senior representative to the Arctic Council.

“This is the first time this has happened in the Arctic Council’s 25 year-existence, even though many member countries over this period took part in numerous military interventions in various parts of the world,” Korchunov added. 

Russian scientists save tongue-tied polar bear
Read more
Russian scientists save tongue-tied polar bear

Earlier this week, Korchunov hosted a roundtable on the future of the Arctic Council, with the participation of experts from Russia, China, India and Finland. The talk focused on security issues, strengthening mutual trust in a difficult geopolitical situation, and forms of mutually beneficial cooperation in the Arctic.

The council has effectively stopped functioning due to the Western boycott, Korchunov pointed out, but Moscow hopes it will resume its work at some point in the near future. About half of Russia’s projects within the council are aimed at improving the living standards of the region’s inhabitants, through initiatives such as the preservation of the native populations’ cultural heritage and history.

Russia is also seeking input from scientists and experts from non-Arctic states when it comes to climate and environmental protection issues, as they affect not just the region but the entire planet, Korchunov noted. Among the issues Moscow has raised at the Arctic Council are the melting of permafrost and the ensuing emissions of hydrocarbons into the atmosphere, as well as the effect of microplastic pollution on Arctic ecosystems and the need to preserve their biodiversity.

Commenting in April on the Western boycott of the council’s work, Korchunov insisted that it is “impossible to effectively ensure the sustainable development of the Arctic without Russia, a country that accounts for about 60% of the Arctic coast and is home to more than half of the region’s population.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies