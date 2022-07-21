World’s longest-range sniper rifle used in Ukraine – media 

The weapon that can hit a target more than a mile and a half away was fired near Kiev, according to TASS

The “super-long-range” Sumrak (Twilight) sniper rifle has been used for the first time by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, TASS reported on Thursday, citing a security source.

Snipers have operated the gun near Kiev, as well as in the area of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, but “rarely,” because it has not always been possible to find suitable terrain, the source told the outlet. There has been no official confirmation of the information, the agency added.

The single-shot bolt action weapon, designed in 2012 by Russian firm Lobaev Arms, the SVLK-14S Sumrak can effectively hit targets at a range of up to 2,700 meters (1.6 miles), according to the manufacturer.

In 2020, Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper described the Sumrak as “the world’s most deadly sniper rifle,” noting that it has nearly double the effective range of the L115A3, the British Army’s sniper rifle.

In 2017, a bullet from the Sumrak traveled 4,210 meters (2.6 miles) before hitting a target at a shooting range in Russia, which reportedly set a world record.