icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 13:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia tests anti-drone gun in Ukraine – media

Handheld ‘Stupor’ electromagnetic disruptors have reportedly been used against unmanned aircraft
Credit: Telegram/Антидрон Ступор

Russia has successfully tested its Stupor electromagnetic weapon against Ukrainian drones, the news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the program. The field trial was the first for the device against an actual enemy, the agency said. 

Stupor is an electromagnetic projector that aims to disrupt a drone’s communication with its operator. This interferes with the mission of the targeted aircraft by rendering it unable to take commands or send back intelligence. The drone may simply fall to the ground or be hijacked afterwards.

A robotics research center of the Russian Defense Ministry presented the device during an arms show in 2017. It said the futuristic-looking device was effective at a range of up to 2km, as long as the target was not obstructed.

Defense tech firm unveils airborne microwave drone-killer
Read more
Defense tech firm unveils airborne microwave drone-killer

TASS said it was not able to learn where exactly the devices were tested, with the source only stating it was in the western part of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

RT Russian spoke to the designer of the electromagnetic weapon, Dmitry Klochko, who said his firm delivered a total of 10 anti-drone guns to Donbass militias. He said some of them were gifts while others were sponsored by private donors. The feedback was quite positive, he said.

The weapons designer said he had previously received requests for Stupor from the Russian military. Russian soldiers deployed in Syria reportedly used them to shut down primitive drones employed by Syrian militants against them.

READ MORE: Laser weapons used in Ukraine – Russia

In May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov claimed that an anti-drone laser weapon had been field-tested against Ukraine. He said it was nicknamed Zadira, or ‘Troublemaker’ in Russian, but offered few details about it.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies