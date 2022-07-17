Zelensky fires head of security service and prosecutor general

The exact reasons for the removal of Bakanov and Venediktova from their positions have not yet been revealed

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the chief of the country's SBU security service Ivan Bakanov have been fired from their positions effective Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a pair of presidential decrees.

Bakanov was removed under Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Ukrainian military, which refers to failure in official duties “which caused loss of life or other grave consequences or create a threat of such consequences.” However, the specific reason for his firing was not made public, and his replacement has not yet been named.

Venediktova, who had served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general since March 2020, has been replaced by Oleksiy Symonenko.

