icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2022 19:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky fires head of security service and prosecutor general

The exact reasons for the removal of Bakanov and Venediktova from their positions have not yet been revealed
Zelensky fires head of security service and prosecutor general
FILE PHOTO. © AP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the chief of the country's SBU security service Ivan Bakanov have been fired from their positions effective Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a pair of presidential decrees.

Bakanov was removed under Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Ukrainian military, which refers to failure in official duties “which caused loss of life or other grave consequences or create a threat of such consequences.” However, the specific reason for his firing was not made public, and his replacement has not yet been named.

Venediktova, who had served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general since March 2020, has been replaced by Oleksiy Symonenko.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
All good vs all bad? Riaz Tayob, Researcher, South African Chapter of the Southern and Eastern African Trade Institute
0:00
29:0
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies