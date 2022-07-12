icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 11:26
HomeRussia & FSU

EU approves €1 billion loan for Ukraine

The funds are part of a bigger package of financial support for Kiev which is still being discussed by the bloc’s members
EU approves €1 billion loan for Ukraine
The meeting room of Eurozone finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, July 11, 2022. © Getty Images / Olivier Matthys

The European Council on Tuesday approved an additional €1 billion loan to Ukraine “as a matter of urgency” and pledged to provide Kiev with more help “in the coming months.”

According to the council’s statement, the total macro-financial support from the EU to Kiev since the end of February, when Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring country, has now reached €2.2 billion.

The loan is supposed to “give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure,” Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said.

The Czech Republic currently presides in the EU Council.

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis hailed the decision, saying that as “Ukraine is an economy at war,” it “badly needs” short-term assistance. 

“The EU is there to help,” Dombrovskis wrote.

EU divided over Ukraine support – Kiev READ MORE: EU divided over Ukraine support – Kiev

The European parliament approved the allocation of funds on July 7. 

The aid will be released once a memorandum of understanding is agreed on with the Ukrainian authorities. 

The loan is a part of the “highly concessional” long-term loan package that the European Commission proposed on May 18. The €9 billion would “top up the significant short-term relief provided until now, with a new exceptional macro-financial assistance” for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained at the time.

However, according to Corriere della Sera, for more than a month, Germany has been blocking the aid package.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner does not like the fact that Brussels is offering to fund aid to Ukraine from the common European debt, the Italian outlet claims, adding that for now, Berlin has only agreed to approve a €1 billion tranche.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko, in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Monday, confirmed that EU members are at odds over how they should support Ukraine, and that some of them believe €9 billion is too much.

Marchenko also said that while Ukraine needs €5 billion ($5.05 billion) every month, Kiev has been receiving much less so far. These comments come after he announced in mid-May that Ukraine may have to resort to “painful” measures to save the economy amid the conflict with Russia. At the time, he warned that the government might have to raise taxes, cut spending, and nationalize certain businesses. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies