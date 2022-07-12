icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 09:28
HomeRussia & FSU

VIDEO shows aftermath of Novaya Kakhovka shelling

A local official said that five people were killed by Ukrainian troops and at least 80 injured
VIDEO shows aftermath of Novaya Kakhovka shelling

A video shows the destruction in the city of Novaya Kakhovka in southern Ukraine, which local officials say was shelled by Ukrainian troops on Monday evening.

The city is controlled by Russian forces. 

Vladimir Leontyev, the city’s top Russian-appointed official, shared a video showing several destroyed buildings, including a supermarket.  

“This is the city center. This is how everything looks [now],” Leontyev said. 

Local officials said five people were killed and at least 80 injured in the city on Monday evening, while seven are missing. They claimed that Ukrainian troops used US-delivered HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to attack Novaya Kakhovka. According to their reports, a fertilizer storage depot detonated due to the shelling.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that it had destroyed an ammunition depot in the city.

READ MORE: 5 killed, at least 80 injured in southern Ukraine shelling – official

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies