icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jul, 2022 21:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine urges citizens to leave South due to counteroffensive plans

Kiev will launch its military action in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said
Ukraine urges citizens to leave South due to counteroffensive plans
Russian servicemen near the building of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station ©  RIA Novosti

Ukrainian authorities are urging their citizens to leave the southern regions of the country, which are now under the control of the Russian army, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Sunday, as Kiev is preparing a counteroffensive in this direction.

According to Vereshchuk, the armed forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive in the near future. “I don’t know in what numbers this will happen, but I know for sure that there should [in the cities of the alleged theater of operations] definitely not be women and children. It is clear that there will be active hostilities, including shelling, so we urge our citizens to urgently evacuate,” Vereshchuk added.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Alexey Reznikov, told The Times magazine that president Volodymyr Zelensky had given the order to prepare for an assault on the coastal regions of the south of the country. To do this, Kiev has gathered a million-strong army, and a plan is being worked out to attack those areas that are ‘politically’ important to Ukraine.

Ukraine has a million-strong army poised to retake South, ministry says
Read more
Ukraine has a million-strong army poised to retake South, ministry says

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies