icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2022 15:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow suspects UK of seeking to ‘infiltrate’ Black Sea

London is looking for a “pretext” to take charge of ‘grain evacuation’ process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed
Moscow suspects UK of seeking to ‘infiltrate’ Black Sea
© Getty Images / bfk92

The UK is looking for a “pretext” which would allow the Royal Navy to “infiltrate” the Black Sea and to take charge of the release of grain stocks from Ukrainian ports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sunday.

Kiev and Western nations have accused Russia of blocking food exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, allegedly contributing to surging global food prices. Moscow denies the allegation, saying it has been offering safe passage to freighters but that Ukraine is preventing civilian ships from leaving the ports, including Odessa. Russia also says Kiev’s deployment of sea mines has created a threat to shipping in the area.

In an interview for Rossiya 24 news channel, Lavrov noted that some countries are trying to use the food security issue “in the worst possible way” by accusing Moscow “of something it is not involved in” and by “whitewashing” Ukraine.

In this context, the Russian minister pointed to the statements of the Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Liz Truss. From Lavrov’s point of view, they “are clearly trying to create conditions, to find pretexts for the Royal Navy to infiltrate the Black Sea and become almost in charge of all the processes of releasing grain from those ports that have been mined by Ukrainians and which Ukrainians must clear.”

Russia makes ‘goodwill gesture’ to alleviate food crisis READ MORE: Russia makes ‘goodwill gesture’ to alleviate food crisis

According to the Russian foreign minister, there are “many manifestations of those convulsions” in the Western politicians’ actions, especially now, when they are facing various domestic problems amid elections which have to take place “every two, three or four years.” Lavrov claimed that “the principles of neoliberal democracy” require these politicians to divert the attention of the population. Therefore, the minister argued, it makes sense to follow the debates about possible advantages of “states with a strong central government” and the ways they are responding to the various crises.

During the recent G7 summit in Germany, the British prime minister called for urgent action to help move grain supplies out of the Black Sea ports, adding that British expertise in “remote de-mining” and insurance of shipping in contested waters could help in fulfilling this task.

The UK also pledged £10 million ($12.1 million) in materials and equipment to Ukraine Railways to repair rail infrastructure and help get grain out of the country by rail. The government is also putting £1.5 million ($1.8 million) to develop a testing process “to identify whether grain sold by Russia on the world market has been illegally taken from Ukraine.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Politics of the unreal? Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club
0:00
28:26
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies