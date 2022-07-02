icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2022 07:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s chief of staff visits troops in Ukraine

Valery Gerasimov has addressed ways and means of coordination between Russian troops on the ground
Russia’s chief of staff visits troops in Ukraine
©  Russian Defence Ministry

Russia's Chief of General Staff has paid a visit to the country’s troops in Ukraine amid the ongoing military operation there, the ministry has confirmed in a statement.

“Army General Valery Gerasimov listened [to reports from] the commanders on the use of troops in the course of carrying out the tasks of a special military operation, as well as from other officials on issues related to combat support of the actions of Russian units in various areas,” the statement reads.

The army general worked alongside senior commanding officers at command posts of the Russian military units, paying “special attention to the use of automated combat control systems during combat operations,” the ministry added, without providing any further details.

Kissinger outlines three possible outcomes in Ukraine
Read more
Kissinger outlines three possible outcomes in Ukraine

The announcement comes a week after the Russian military revealed the troops involved in the ongoing conflict were visited by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. The minister presented top state awards, including Gold Star medals, to soldiers “who showed heroism and dedication in performing combat missions during the special military operation.”

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future
The West's futile folly: Why sanctions against Russia haven't worked in the past and they won't work in the future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Doubling down
0:00
28:3
CrossTalk: Russia & the Global South
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies