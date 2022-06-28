icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 22:09
HomeRussia & FSU

More weapons to Ukraine – more missions on the ground, Russia warns West

“Pumping up” Ukraine with weapons will make Russian forces “perform more missions on the ground,” Moscow has said
More weapons to Ukraine – more missions on the ground, Russia warns West
© AP / Vahid Salemi

“Pumping up” Ukraine with Western weapons will only lead Russia “to perform more missions on the ground,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister claimed that the position of the West when it comes to the situation in Ukraine wais “absolutely counterproductive and harmful.”

“The more weapons is pumped into Ukraine, the longer this conflict will last, the longer the agony of the Nazi regime, which is supported by Western capitals, will last,” he said.

In this context, Lavrov commented on the Ukrainian and Western politicians

In accusations related to a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, allegedly hit on Monday by the Russian forces.

Russia tells Ukraine how to end conflict quickly READ MORE: Russia tells Ukraine how to end conflict quickly

The minister referred to the earlier statement by the Russian Defense Ministry according to which the military targeted an hangar with American and European weapons and ammunition. Detonations set fire to the shopping center, which was empty, Lavrov stressed.

“I am saying it to emphasize the fact that the longer weapons are supplied, which are designed to prolong the conflict, prolong the suffering of civilians who constantly live under shelling by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement, the more missions we will perform on the ground,” Lavrov said.

He added that “these missions will be completed.”

Lavrov's remarks came as the leaders of G7 agreed to continue supporting Ukraine, both militarily and financially, “for as long as it takes.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies