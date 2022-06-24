icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jun, 2022 19:07
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow comments on EU strategy

Granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate status is consistent with the bloc’s goal of “containing” Russia, Maria Zakharova claimed
Moscow comments on EU strategy
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

The European Council’s decision to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova proves that the bloc’s goal is to “contain” Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

She claimed the EU is continuing its strategy of “active geopolitical development of the CIS space” in order to “contain” Moscow.

Moreover, all means are being used – from financial and economic leverage to military support,” Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman said this strategy is making the bloc turn a blind eye to the strict accession criteria which has been applied to other EU candidates.

The future of ‘United Europe’, its ‘ideals’ of democracy are being sacrificed for the sake of the unrestrained expansion of the EU, the political and economic enslavement of its neighbors,” Zakharova said.

Ukraine’s EU-candidate status is ‘symbolic’ – Belgium READ MORE: Ukraine’s EU-candidate status is ‘symbolic’ – Belgium

According to the spokeswoman, the bloc has once again proven that it has very little to do with the economy and that there is almost no “creative force” left in it. She claimed that, by providing Ukraine with military support, the EU is “investing” in the “continuation of hostilities” in the country. In her opinion, Kiev will demand even more weapons given its new status.

“To kill civilians with them, destroy civilian infrastructure, and fire at the positions of the Russian Armed Forces,” Zakharova said, referring to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

She said that “such an aggressive approach” by the EU could result in the emergence of “new, deeper lines of division and crises in Europe as a whole.”

“This policy of Brussels has nothing to do with the real needs of the inhabitants of Ukraine and the EU countries,” she concluded.

The European Council agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova during an EU summit on Thursday. While Georgia fell short of getting the same status, the bloc recognized “the European perspective” of the country.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that all three countries “have work to do before moving to the next stage of the process.” Earlier, she had said that Ukraine had done a lot for strengthening the rule of law but reforms were still required.

To fight corruption, for example, or to modernize this well-functioning administration, to help attract investors,” she explained.

Joining the EU has been a prominent talking point for pro-Western Ukrainian politicians for decades. Ukraine’s drive to join the bloc has been reinvigorated since its conflict with Russia, which broke out in late February.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies