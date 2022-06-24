icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Transport aircraft crashes in Russia – reports
24 Jun, 2022 01:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia and Belarus discuss joint defense plans

Moscow and Minsk must ‘fortify’ their Union State borders, defense minister Shoigu says
Russia and Belarus discuss joint defense plans
©  Russian Defense Ministry

Moscow and Minsk need to take “urgent measures” to bolster their military capabilities in the face of an “undeclared war” by the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday, after meeting with his counterpart from Belarus, Viktor Khrenin.

“Belarus is our most important strategic partner, closest friend and ally,” Shoigu said after the meeting in Moscow, adding that the bilateral cooperation between two members of the Union State is currently developing amid “an undeclared war against our countries” by the West.

“Circumstances dictate the necessity of urgent measures to fortify the defense capabilities of the Union State,” Shoigu said, including the reinforcement of an integrated air defense system. Russia is “ready to provide any support” Belarus might need, he added.

Lukashenko warns Poland over western Ukraine READ MORE: Lukashenko warns Poland over western Ukraine

Shoigu also commended the determination of Belarus to “resist the confrontational course of the United States and its allies” and invited Khrenin and a delegation from Minsk to the upcoming Moscow Security Conference and the International Army Games. Russia will share its “best practices” and other interesting discoveries with its allies there, the defense minister said.

Belarus is not officially involved in the current conflict in Ukraine, but the US and its allies have imposed related embargoes on Minsk nonetheless.

Russia and Belarus signed the Union State treaty in 1999, envisioning the establishment of a joint cabinet, parliament, courts and other institutions. While the integration has not progressed very far, Moscow and Minsk announced further plans to strengthen the union last year. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies