icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 14:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Lukashenko warns Poland over western Ukraine

Belarus will have to react if Poland tries to “encircle” it, the president said
Lukashenko warns Poland over western Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. President Alexander Lukashenko. ©Office of the president of Belarus

Belarus believes that Poland is considering taking over the western part of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday. He warned Warsaw against such a move, warning his country would have to intervene if it did.

“We cannot allow the Poles to encircle us,” he said. “As I once said, the Ukrainians and the Russians will ask us to preserve [Ukraine’s] integrity. So that [Poles] don’t take a bite out of it.”

Belarus facilitated Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine by allowing its troops to use its territory, but declined to deploy its own troops to the battlefield. Speaking during a visit to a factory, Lukashenko claimed that Western powers, Poland in particular, would like to drag his nation into the conflict. Warsaw acts boldly because it is being armed and financed by the US, he said.

“That is why I have to keep the armed forces on high alert in the west and in the south,” he said. “I have deployed 10 units along the border behind the border guard, so that nobody gets inside Belarus.”

Ukrainian military at odds with Zelensky – Belarus READ MORE: Ukrainian military at odds with Zelensky – Belarus

Lukashenko reiterated that he had no desire to get involved in Ukraine and would not do so unless his hand was forced.

“We are not going anywhere as long as you don’t cross the red line. If you cross the border or target the Mozyr oil refinery, we will respond at once,” he said, claiming that some people in the West have suggested acting against the Belarusian plant.

He expressed concern about the possible escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the West’s supply of heavy arms to Kiev.

“The Ukrainians, [President Volodymyr] Zelensky are asking for longer-range weapons to strike Russian cities,” he alleged, contradicting assurances to the contrary made by Ukrainian officials.

“This cannot be allowed. Because otherwise Russia would use weapons of the new level. Use them against Kiev, against those who take such decisions,” Lukashenko added, without clarifying which weapons he was referring to.

Belarus pushes to expand its military READ MORE: Belarus pushes to expand its military

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies