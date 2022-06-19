icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2022 14:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s former president makes grim EU prediction

The European bloc could disappear from the map, Dmitry Medvedev said
Russia’s former president makes grim EU prediction
A European Union flag on a building in Strasbourg, France, May 2022. © Philipp von Ditfurth / Picture Alliance / Getty Images

The European Union could suffer the same fate as the Soviet Union and disappear from the map before Ukraine becomes a member, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested on Sunday.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president between 2008 and 2012 and is currently the deputy head of the country’s Security Council, compared the “promises” Brussels has made to Ukraine to the plans of Soviet leaders to build communism.

“Perhaps we would have Communism, if the [Soviet] Union had been preserved. But, unfortunately, the union died. Understand what I’m getting at?” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

So what if (knock on wood) the EU disappears by then? It’s scary to imagine the scandal that would arise.

In this case, it would be a betrayal of promises made to Ukrainians, he added.

On Friday, the European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted candidacy status, the first step on the lengthy path to membership. However, the Commission noted that Ukraine must still conduct several reforms and “further strengthen the fight against corruption.”

EU’s new plan won’t save Eurozone from collapsing – media
Read more
EU’s new plan won’t save Eurozone from collapsing – media

Ukraine formally applied for membership just days after Russia launched its military campaign against the country in late February. The final decision on Ukraine’s candidacy will be made at an EU summit next week.

However, it was reported earlier that there was no unanimity among the EU states about Ukraine’s chances of swiftly joining the bloc.

EU members also had disagreements over the sanctions on Russia. While introducing a partial ban on Russian oil, Brussels made concessions to Hungary and several other nations.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies