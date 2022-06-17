UK wants to ‘bring Russia to its knees’ – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says there’s no room for improvement in relations

There is no way of improving Russian-British relations while London wants to bring Moscow “to its knees,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

He was answering a question from the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg on Thursday about the dismal state of relations.

“I don’t think there’s even room for maneuver left anymore,” Lavrov replied.

“Because both [Prime Minister Boris] Johnson and [Foreign Secretary Liz] Truss say publicly: ’We must defeat Russia, we must bring Russia to its knees. Go on, then, do it.”

Asked about how Moscow currently sees Britain, Lavrov said: “A country that once again tries to sacrifice the interests of its people for the ambitions of politicians, who only think about the next election and nothing else.”

The UK is among many countries that have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to its military campaign in Ukraine. London supplied Kiev with weapons, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles.

Truss argued last month that Russia’s actions in Ukraine “must be met with force.”

“We must be adamant in ensuring the victory of Ukraine with military assistance and sanctions. Now we can no longer take our foot off the gas pedal,” she said.

In February, the UK blacklisted Lavrov, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In April, Russia blacklisted Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and other senior members of the British government for “unprecedented hostile actions.” They have been banned from entering the country.