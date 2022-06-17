icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 12:56
HomeBusiness News

Anti-Russia sanctions hurt everyone – Egyptian Exporters Association

The spillover from sanctions, in the form of surging prices, are being felt all over the world, the head of the association tells RT
Anti-Russia sanctions hurt everyone – Egyptian Exporters Association
© Getty Images / Igor Rostov / EyeEm

Western sanctions against Russia are fueling inflation and causing economic harm worldwide, Egyptian Exporters Association (EEA) Chairman Mohamed Kassem told RT on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he said trade disruptions have sent the price of oil and other commodities through the roof.

“That’s all happening around the world, it hurts the whole world, and Egypt is hurt among the others,” Kassem said.

“The disruption that the sanctions have caused in Russia is hurting Egypt as a byproduct. We are the largest importer of wheat worldwide, and Russia and Ukraine were the main source of our imports. So, that disruption created some hardship,” he said.

The EEA chair stressed that sanctions are “not a way to settle differences,” and that “we should work together closely to mitigate the risk of these problems. It is possible.”

On Russian-Egyptian trade relations, he noted that there are many areas of cooperation that could be expanded. “Even in this rough year our exports to Russia have risen about 57%, which is a good indicator that the possibility of expansion is already there.”

During the forum in St. Petersburg, Russian and Egyptian delegations discussed the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area, aimed at increasing mutual trade, and the prospect of allowing Russian goods to penetrate other markets that Egypt has access to, including African and Arab nations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies