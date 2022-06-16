EU leaders call to immediately grant Ukraine candidate status

President Emmanuel Macron says France, Germany, Italy and Romania are in favor

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Germany, France, Italy and Romania are all in favor of granting Ukraine immediate EU-candidate status, following a joint meeting between the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the four EU leaders in Kiev on Thursday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in Ukraine this morning to hold talks with Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Kiev.

After the talks concluded, the visiting leaders held a press conference at which they announced the results of the talks and expressed support for Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict with Russia.

Macron was first to announce that all the present EU members were in support of granting Ukraine immediate candidate status to join the European Union, adding that France will also uphold its promise to deliver six additional long-range Ceasar guns to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he'd come to Ukraine with a clear message – that Ukraine belongs in the European family and that Germany will support a positive decision on Ukraine and Moldova’s EU membership accession.

Italy’s Draghi also expressed support for Ukraine’s candidate status, stating that "We are at a turning point in our history. The Ukrainian people defend every day the values of democracy and freedom that underpin the European project, our project. We cannot wait. We cannot delay this process."

Meanwhile, Zelensky urged the visiting leaders to put more pressure on Russia and accept a new, seventh package of sanctions against Moscow, arguing that its aggression is an attack against all of Europe.

The Ukrainian leader also added that the more weapons his country got from Western nations, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied territories.