icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 13:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia condemns ‘barbaric’ shelling of Donetsk

Ukrainian strikes targeting the city have intensified in recent days, the Kremlin says
Russia condemns ‘barbaric’ shelling of Donetsk
Firefighters work at the site of shelling in Donetsk. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has lashed out at Kiev after the authorities in Donetsk said indiscriminate strikes on the city by Ukrainian forces had left five civilians killed and almost 40 injured on Monday.

“We’re seeing absolutely barbaric shelling of civilian facilities. They’re barbaric. In recent days, we’ve witnessed these shellings intensifying,” Peskov pointed out on Tuesday.

The previous day, the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR) said it had suffered its worst shelling since 2015, with strikes hitting a busy market and maternity hospital in the capital.

The development prompted DPR head Denis Pushilin to seek military assistance from Russia in a bid to stop the strikes on civilians.

The deputy commander and press secretary of the republic’s militia, Eduard Basurin, later clarified that Pushilin was hoping that Moscow could deploy its ground- and air-launched missiles to “help destroy the Western weapons” that were allegedly used by Kiev in the shelling.

Diplomat slams media silence on Ukrainian shelling of maternity hospital
Read more
Diplomat slams media silence on Ukrainian shelling of maternity hospital

When asked whether such assistance would be provided, Peskov responded by saying “it’s the prerogative of the [Russian] Defense Ministry as it’s related to the special military operation” in Ukraine.

However, he noted that President Putin had made it clear that “the main and principal goal of the special military operation is ensuring the safety and protection of the people in Lugansk and Donetsk.”

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

READ MORE: Ukraine has 'crossed all lines' – DPR

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies