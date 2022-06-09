icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 15:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine claims to be deploying US-made anti-ship missiles

The Harpoons will complement Kiev’s own anti-ship capabilities, the defense minister has said
Ukraine claims to be deploying US-made anti-ship missiles
FILE PHOTO. A set of harpoon cruise missile launchers on the deck of the USS Milius (DDG69). ©NOEL CELIS / AFP

The US-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied to Ukraine have already been deployed, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Thursday in a lengthy post on social media. Denmark confirmed sending this type of weapon to Kiev last month.

Ukraine’s coastal defense “has been strengthened by the extremely efficient Harpoon systems,” the official said. He claimed that, together with the domestically-made Neptune missiles, they were “already forcing the enemy fleet to keep its distance to avoid the fate of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva.”

The Soviet-built warship sank in mid-April. Officials in Kiev claimed Ukrainian forces successfully hit it with Neptune missiles. Moscow said a fire onboard caused heavy damage to the ship and that it subsequently sank in a storm during an attempt to tow it to its home port.

Ukraine vows to reclaim Black Sea with foreign weapons READ MORE: Ukraine vows to reclaim Black Sea with foreign weapons

Reznikov has previously hailed the Harpoon-Neptune combination as a “military brotherhood” that will enable Ukraine to “liberate and make our Black Sea safe again.”

The McDonnell Douglas-developed Harpoon missile family can be fired by various platforms. Denmark fields RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II missile batteries have a range of 70 nautical miles (130 kilometers). The Neptune is a Ukrainian modification of the Soviet Kh-35 missile with a claimed range of 280 kilometers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies