icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2022 07:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Top tech executives found dead in Siberian wilderness

Russian social networking service VK confirmed that two of its senior officials perished during a trip to a remote part of Siberia
Top tech executives found dead in Siberian wilderness
FILE PHOTO. Demonstration of the Russian-made amphibious vehicle Sherp on the bank of Lake Ladoga, Leningrad Region. February 15, 2016. © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

Two top executives of the Russian social media giant VK have died while traveling in a desolate part of northern Russia, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

First Deputy Director General Vladimir Gabrielyan and Procurement Director Sergey Merzlyakov were killed in an accident in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, according to a statement. VK said it was mourning the loss of the officers with their friends and family.

Earlier in the day, local sources had reported an accident involving a group of four people traversing the coast of the White Sea. They were using two all-terrain vehicles to cross a river and reportedly got dragged into the sea.

Two members of the group managed to escape, but the two executives died, reports said. Gabrielyan’s wife is understood to be one of the survivors.

The incident happened on the Kanin Peninsula, a large mass of land in the Russian Arctic located between the White Sea and the Barents Sea. The group of distressed survivors were rescued by residents of Shoyna, a small community on the western coast of the peninsula.

The Investigative Committee said it will look into the circumstances of the deaths.

VK is a large Russian tech company, which owns the eponymous social network among other digital assets.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies