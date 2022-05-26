icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2022 11:25
No world policeman can stop freedom-loving nations – Putin

The Russian leader made the remarks during a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses, via videoconference, the plenary session of the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek on the subject Eurasian Economic Integration in the Era of Global Shifts: New Investment Opportunities, in Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel

Western nations that are trying to punish others with economic sanctions are overestimating their strength, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

“More and more countries in the world want and will pursue independent policy,” he said at the international event. “No ‘world policeman’ can halt this natural global process. No one is that strong.”

“They face challenges inside their nations, and I hope they realize that this policy has absolutely no prospects,” the Russian leader said, referring to the US and its Western allies.

Russia became the world’s most sanctioned nation after the West retaliated against it for attacking Ukraine in February. The restrictions were touted by officials as a way to inflict a cost on Russia and destabilize its economy to coerce Moscow into a retreat. However, many nations refused to join the sanctions drive, including NATO member Turkey.

Global markets, which were already under pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption of supply chains, have been further destabilized by the stand-off. Many Western nations have experienced levels of inflation unseen in decades as energy and food prices surged on the uncertainty.

The event where Putin made the remarks was organized by the Eurasian Economic Union, a regional economic integration organization comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia as members.

In his opening speech, the Russian leader explained how his country had no intention of shuttering its economy to the rest of the world. He also reported how Russia was dealing with the sanctions, including by replacing crucial imported products with domestically-produced replacements.

