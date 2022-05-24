icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2022 19:53
HomeRussia & FSU

YouTube boss explains Russia strategy

YouTube banned Russian media globally but wants Russians to have the same information as the Davos set, its CEO told WEF
YouTube boss explains Russia strategy
You Tube CEO Susan Wojcicki gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

YouTube has blocked Russian “state-sponsored media” globally but continues to operate in Russia so people there can access the same “authoritative” information as the attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CEO of the Google-owned video platform, Susan Wojcicki, said on Tuesday. The conflict in Ukraine showed that information could be used as a weapon, she added.

When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, YouTube “realized this was an incredibly important time for us to get it right, with regard to our responsibility,” Wojcicki said in an interview with Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell, part of this week’s annual meeting of the globalist forum.

“What we’re really seeing in this conflict is that information does play a key role, that information can be weaponized,” Wojcicki added. 

YouTube has made “really tough decisions,” she said, such as shutting down accounts of Russian media not just in the EU – which imposed a controversial ban in early March – but globally. This was done on the basis of the platform’s internal policy, although they had received “lots of requests from various governments” to do so, Wojcicki revealed.

Russia bans 963 Americans READ MORE: Russia bans 963 Americans

A new policy was enacted regarding “verified violent events,” which puts “denial or trivialization” of the conflict in Ukraine in the same category as denying the Holocaust, according to Wojcicki.

The reason YouTube continues to operate in Russia, she explained, is “that we’re able to deliver independent news into Russia. So the average citizen in Russia can access for free the same information that you can access here from Davos, which we believe it’s really important to be able to help citizens know what’s going on and have perspectives from the outside world.”

Moscow has punished other Silicon Valley platforms for their actions, throttling Twitter for censorship and declaring Meta – the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – an extremist organization banned in Russia over their hate speech policy. YouTube has so far avoided the same fate. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies